Young Men Kill Uncle Over Minor Dispute

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

Young men kill uncle over minor dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :An infuriated young man shot dead his uncle over a minor dispute in the area of Sadar Sammundri police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that Muhammad Ahmad of Chak No.

445-GB had some differences with his nephews Zeeshan and Noman over a domestic dispute. He reprimanded them due to which the young men opened fire on him.

Muhammad Ahmad died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.

