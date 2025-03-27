Young minds lead way in Eid preparations, celebrations: report

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) As Eid-ul-Fiter approaches, the country's markets are abuzz with vibrant energy, where children are taking centre stage in festive preparations, meticulously picking out sparkling shoes, stylish clothes and delightful gifts.

A significant surge in sales of kid's apparel, footwear and accessories has been observed, as parents splurge on their little ones to make the festive occasion even more special, said a report aired by a private news channel.

The excitement is palpable, with children eagerly looking forward to showcasing their new outfits and shoes on Eid day, while parents are thrilled to see their kids' faces light up with joy, as they celebrate the festive occasion with family and friends, the report added. "I am so excited to wear my new Eid outfit, it is shiny and bright!" exclaimed an 8-year-old from Hyderabad.

"I have been waiting for Eid for weeks, I love celebrating with my family and friends," added 10-year-old from Karachi.

In Peshawar, 7-year-old Zara could not contain her excitement: "I have got a new pair of shoes and a beautiful dress, I feel like a princess!" Her mother smiled, "It is wonderful to see the kids so happy, Eid is a special time for families to come together.

"

Shopkeepers are also thrilled with the surge in sales. "We have had a fantastic response to our Eid

collections, kids are loving the new designs and colours," said a shop owner in Lahore.

"It is a pleasure to see the excitement on the children's faces when they try on their new outfits," added

a shopkeeper in Islamabad.

A shopkeeper in Islamabad's G-6 market said, "We have had a great response to our Eid collections, especially the kids' wear. Parents are looking for something special and unique for their children, and we are happy to provide that."

Another parent added, "Islamabad's markets have a wonderful collection of Eid clothes and accessories, we always find something unique and special for our kids."

However, some parents expressed concerns about the high prices of kids' clothing and accessories. "It's becoming increasingly difficult to afford new clothes for my kids on Eid, the prices are just too high," said a mother.