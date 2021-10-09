Young motorcyclist dies another injured in road mishap

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Atleast one young motorcyclist on Saturday died and another sustained critical injuries when the rider lost his control and smashed with roadside trees at Sairi road Havelian Gaon According to the police sources, a teenage motorcyclist identified as Tayyab Khan died and his companion Mubeen son of Qayum sustained critical injuries when their motorcycle struck roadside trees due to over speeding.

This was the second motorcycle accident in two days where two teenage boys lost their lives and two others were injured.

Havelian police shifted the dead body and injured to Type-D hospital Havelian where the injured was referred to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) in critical condition while the dead body of the ill-fated motorcyclist was handed over to the family after completion of medico-legal formalities.