UrduPoint.com

Young Motorcyclist Dies Another Injured In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Young motorcyclist dies another injured in road mishap

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Atleast one young motorcyclist on Saturday died and another sustained critical injuries when the rider lost his control and smashed with roadside trees at Sairi road Havelian Gaon According to the police sources, a teenage motorcyclist identified as Tayyab Khan died and his companion Mubeen son of Qayum sustained critical injuries when their motorcycle struck roadside trees due to over speeding.

This was the second motorcycle accident in two days where two teenage boys lost their lives and two others were injured.

Havelian police shifted the dead body and injured to Type-D hospital Havelian where the injured was referred to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) in critical condition while the dead body of the ill-fated motorcyclist was handed over to the family after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Road Died Young Havelian Family

Recent Stories

Human Fraternity principles are at core of UAE’s ..

Human Fraternity principles are at core of UAE’s vision for present and future ..

17 minutes ago
 Nearly 200 teenagers to be in action from Sunday

Nearly 200 teenagers to be in action from Sunday

22 minutes ago
 All areas of KP to be developed on basis of same ..

All areas of KP to be developed on basis of same parity: CM Mahmood Khan

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City focuses on holistic ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City focuses on holistic care on breast cancer awarenes ..

1 hour ago
 Rangers to provide security during bye-polls on 2 ..

Rangers to provide security during bye-polls on 2 AJK LA constituencies

1 hour ago
 Seven held with drugs, illegal weapons in MUZAFFAR ..

Seven held with drugs, illegal weapons in MUZAFFARGARH

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.