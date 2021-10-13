Young motorcyclist dies in road mishap

A youngster was crushed to death by an unknown vehicle near Ada Wahidra in chowk Sarwer police limits on Wednesday

Muzaffergarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :A youngster was crushed to death by an unknown vehicle near Ada Wahidra in chowk Sarwer police limits on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a youngster namely Muhammad Hashim S/O Ghulam Rasool of (25) years resident of Chak No, 170/TDA, Layyah was heading towards Muzaffargarh on motorbike, all of a sudden, a speeding vehicle hit the motorcyclist killing him on the spot near Ada Wahidra.

Police along with rescuers reached the spot after getting information and shifted the body to (DHQ) hospital for legal formalities