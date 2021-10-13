UrduPoint.com

Young Motorcyclist Dies In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 04:10 PM

A youngster was crushed to death by an unknown vehicle near Ada Wahidra in chowk Sarwer police limits on Wednesday

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a youngster namely Muhammad Hashim S/O Ghulam Rasool of (25) years resident of Chak No, 170/TDA, Layyah was heading towards Muzaffargarh on motorbike, all of a sudden, a speeding vehicle hit the motorcyclist killing him on the spot near Ada Wahidra.

Police along with rescuers reached the spot after getting information and shifted the body to (DHQ) hospital for legal formalities

