Young Motorcyclist Hit To Death By A Trailer

Mon 22nd February 2021 | 04:28 PM

A young man was killed after a trailer hit his motorcycle near bus stand in the city on Monday.

Police said, 26-year old Samiullah Maral was driving his motorcycle near bus stand when a trailer approaching from opposite direction hit him causing his death on the spot

Rajanpur city police took the trailer in possession and registered a case against the driver who had escaped the scene and was still at large.

More Stories From Pakistan

