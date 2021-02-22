Young motorcyclist hit to death by a trailer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A young man was killed after a trailer hit his motorcycle near bus stand in the city on Monday.

Police said, 26-year old Samiullah Maral was driving his motorcycle near bus stand when a trailer approaching from opposite direction hit him causing his death on the spot

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :A young man was killed after a trailer hit his motorcycle near bus stand in the city on Monday.

Police said, 26-year old Samiullah Maral was driving his motorcycle near bus stand when a trailer approaching from opposite direction hit him causing his death on the spot.

Rajanpur city police took the trailer in possession and registered a case against the driver who had escaped the scene and was still at large.