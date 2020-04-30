UrduPoint.com
Young Motorcyclist Killed In Collision With Parked Truck

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 03:22 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :A young motorcyclist was killed in collision with a parked truck near Raamkali Bahawalpur bypass here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, a 23-year-old Yasir Kareem son of Abdul Kareem was riding on motorcycle.

He, unfortunately, lost his control over his motorbike due to over-speeding and collided with a truck parked along the roadside near Raamkali Bahawalpur bypass.

As a result, the young boy sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

