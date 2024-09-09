Young motorcyclist killed in road accident in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) A young motorcyclist was killed in an road accident when an unknown car hit him near the Nazimabad No. 2, Karachi on Monday.

According to private news channel and police, the ill fated motorcyclist was identified as 21-year-old Usman.

As soon as the incident was reported, the rescue team reached the accident site and shifted the body to the hospital for necessary procedures.