Young Mountaineers Summit 6400m Khosar Gang In Solidarity With Armed Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Young mountaineers summit 6400m Khosar Gang in solidarity with armed forces

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Young mountaineers eight-year-old Ayan Shigri and 12-year-old Danish Sadpara scaled 6400 meters high Khosar Gang mountain, situated in Shigar to show solidarity with the armed forces.

The young mountaineers displayed the banners of the Pakistan Army and leadership to pay homage to their services.

Being youngest mountaineers, the children have made the world record after scaling the mountain.

