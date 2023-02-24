UrduPoint.com

Young Nurses Association To Hold General Body Meeting On Feb 28

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 10:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Young Nurses Association in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a general body meeting on February 28 (Tuesday) here.

The association's spokesperson has urged nurses across all districts and hospitals of the province to attend the meeting and voice their concerns over the health department's non-serious attitude and exploitation against them.

The nurses' leadership has warned, "If their legitimate issues are not being addressed, they will take further action."

