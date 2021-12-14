UrduPoint.com

Young Officers Must Play Role In Depicting Good Image Of 'Police Dept': Governor Imran Ismail

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said the young officers must utilize their abilities through the implementation of law in letter and spirit to represent good image of the Police department

He said that the officers had the duty to serve the humanity and help the people surrounded by problems.

He stated this while meeting a delegation, of the 24th Initial Command Course (ICC) and 48th Special Training Programme of the National Police academy (NPA), which called on him at the Governor house here.

The delegation was led by the Additional Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Operations Sindh Dr. Amir Shaikh.

The governor said the police system had significance in controlling crimes. He said that a policeman maintained law and order in local areas, protected lives and properties of the people.

He said that practical steps should be taken to ensure the promotion of Community Policing.

He said that Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) was performing well and coordinating with the local police in every way.

