Open Menu

Young Pakistani Doctor Clinches Outstanding Diplomacy Award At Global Conference

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Young Pakistani doctor clinches outstanding diplomacy award at global conference

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Dr Amir Hamza Khan, Lecturer in Community Health Sciences at Peshawar Medical College, achieved the second position among 200 delegates, securing the Outstanding Diplomacy Award for his simulation representation of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The event, organized by the renowned US-based organization and NGO, Best Diplomats, took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from January 25 to 29. It featured intense competition among over 200 participants from 60 different nationalities.

The conference, recognized for bringing together top diplomats and experts worldwide, provided a platform for participants to showcase their talents with a diverse array of topics, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Dr. Amir Hamza Khan was sponsored by the World Health Organization as a youth delegate. In the past, he has attended the Best Diplomat Conferences held in Dubai, Egypt, Turkey, and Thailand, and participated in four online Model United Nations (MUN) simulations.

Furthermore, Dr. Amir Hamza Khan achieved the 1st position (Best Diplomat Award) out of 300 delegates and 60 nations at the Best Diplomat Conference in June 2023, held in Dubai. At this conference, he represented the Syrian Arab Republic through his simulation representation.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Thailand United Nations Syria Turkey Egypt Dubai Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Amir Hamza January June Event From Best Top Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

13 hours ago
 Government taking serious steps to ensure good gov ..

Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..

13 hours ago
 ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufacture ..

ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan

13 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

13 hours ago
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

13 hours ago
 MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology de ..

MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo

13 hours ago
 ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global imag ..

ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf

14 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

14 hours ago
 Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested

Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested

14 hours ago
 03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunge ..

03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan