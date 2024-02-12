Young Pakistani doctor secures 2nd position in Outstanding Diplomacy Award

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Lecturer in Community Health Sciences at Peshawar Medical College, Dr Amir Hamza Khan achieved second position among 200 delegates, securing the Outstanding Diplomacy Award for his simulation representation of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The event, organized by the renowned US-based organization and NGO, Best Diplomats, took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from January 25 to 29, 2024, said a press release issued here on Monday.

It featured intense competition among over 200 participants from 60 different nationalities.

The conference, recognized for bringing together top diplomats and experts worldwide, provided a platform for participants

to showcase their talents with a diverse array of topics.

The event proved to be an arena for intellectual discourse and diplomatic prowess.

Dr Khan was sponsored by the World Health Organization as a youth delegate. In the past, he has attended the Best Diplomat Conferences held in Dubai, Egypt, Turkey, Thailand, and participated in four online Model United Nations (MUN) simulations.

Dr Khan achieved the first position (Best Diplomat Award) out of 300 delegates and 60 nations at the Best Diplomate Conference in June 2023, held in Dubai.

In the conference, he represented the Syrian Arab Republic through his simulation representation.