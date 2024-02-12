Open Menu

Young Pakistani Doctor Secures 2nd Position In Outstanding Diplomacy Award

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Young Pakistani doctor secures 2nd position in Outstanding Diplomacy Award

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Lecturer in Community Health Sciences at Peshawar Medical College, Dr Amir Hamza Khan achieved second position among 200 delegates, securing the Outstanding Diplomacy Award for his simulation representation of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The event, organized by the renowned US-based organization and NGO, Best Diplomats, took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from January 25 to 29, 2024, said a press release issued here on Monday.

It featured intense competition among over 200 participants from 60 different nationalities.

The conference, recognized for bringing together top diplomats and experts worldwide, provided a platform for participants

to showcase their talents with a diverse array of topics.

The event proved to be an arena for intellectual discourse and diplomatic prowess.

Dr Khan was sponsored by the World Health Organization as a youth delegate. In the past, he has attended the Best Diplomat Conferences held in Dubai, Egypt, Turkey, Thailand, and participated in four online Model United Nations (MUN) simulations.

Dr Khan achieved the first position (Best Diplomat Award) out of 300 delegates and 60 nations at the Best Diplomate Conference in June 2023, held in Dubai.

In the conference, he represented the Syrian Arab Republic through his simulation representation.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Thailand United Nations Syria Turkey Egypt Dubai Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Amir Hamza January June Event From Best Top Arab

Recent Stories

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

10 minutes ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

22 minutes ago
 Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

28 minutes ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

1 hour ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

2 hours ago
 Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

2 hours ago
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

5 hours ago
 Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crow ..

Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women ..

Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan