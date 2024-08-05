Young Pakistani made history by rescuing 17 Indian pilgrims at Hajj during deadly heatwave

Asif Bashir, a young Pakistani from Peshawar, has made history by exhibiting unique courage and compassion in saving lives of around 17 Indian pilgrims during deadly heatwave at the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Asif Bashir, a young Pakistani from Peshawar, has made history by exhibiting unique courage and compassion in saving lives of around 17 Indian pilgrims during deadly heatwave at the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

Asif’s (32 years) selfless actions of providing water, life-saving medicines and even carrying multiple dying pilgrims piggy bag or on his shoulder for an extended distance of three to four kilometers, saved around 26 pilgrims including 17 Indians from imminent death because of being fainted due to extreme heat.

Asif Bashir serves at Chief Minister Secretariat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Database Supervisor and had went to Saudi Arabia for performing Haj as an `Assistant’ after passing Hajj Volunteers Test with distinction.

His bravery and courage has also been recognized by Indian authorities in Saudi Arabia for saving the life of multiple Indian nationals.

“Your dedication, compassion and unwavering commitment to serving the pilgrims have been truly commendable”, commented Indian Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijju and Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani in letters sent to Asif Bashir in recognition of his exceptional humanitarian spirit.

“I am particularly impressed by your remarkable act of kindness and bravery in providing first aid and transporting patients to the hospitals on your shoulder when ambulances and medical staff were occupied,” observed Kiren Rijju in the letter shared by Asif with APP.

Your bravery will be remembered and your actions will inspire many to follow in your footsteps, the Indian minister added.

Sharing the details of his heroic rescue, Asif Bashir informed APP that on return from Mina to Mecca there was devastating heatwave, which occurred during the peak of the Hajj pilgrimage and claimed countless lives.

Faced with a surge of unconscious Indian, Pakistani and Egyptian pilgrims overwhelmed by the scorching heatwave, and with calls for immediate rescue and medical assistance, he sprang into action.

Amidst the chaos and panic, Bashir said he stood firm and decided to save lives of people by providing them drinking water.

During rescue I did not make any discrimination that the person I am helping belongs to which country and my whole effort was aimed at serving humanity by saving those who are in critical condition, Asif remarked.

We provided drinking water and ORS to around 350 to 400 pilgrims who have become fully fainted and were losing conscious.

Overwhelmed by gratitude, the rescued Indian and Pakistani pilgrims have bestowed upon Bashir the titles of "Pakistani Angel" and "Mina ka Farishta" (Angel of Mina), a testament to their deep respect and admiration for his selfless act.

Asif also shared that on return from hospital he found a travel bag of an Indian lady containing her passport, health card, medicine, insulin and money amounting to Rs. 0ne million.

He said that he decided to hand this bag to the lady by his own instead of assigning the job to someone else.

Asif said the bag of the Indian lady is with him along with the valuables and can be obtained from him through Indian High Commission.

He expressed the desire of getting Indian visa and meet with the lady whose life he saved along with her valuable.