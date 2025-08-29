Young Pakistani Scientist Wins Best Young Researcher Award At Kazan Global Youth Forum
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Young Pakistani scientist Dr. Sharmeen Fayyaz, Research Officer at the National Institute of Virology, Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, has been honoured with the Best Young Researcher Award at the prestigious Kazan Global Youth Summit 2025.
Dr. Sharmeen Fayyaz, who is engaged in cutting-edge research in virology and molecular medicine, received the award from Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General OIC-COMSTECH, along with other eminent international guests during a special ceremony held at Kazan.
On this occasion, Prof. Dr. M Iqbal Choudhary congratulated Dr. Sharmeen Fayyaz on her remarkable achievement, stating that her recognition at such a prestigious global platform is not only a personal success but also a matter of pride for the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan.
He emphasized that young scientists like her represent the bright future of Pakistan’s scientific community, and their contributions will play a key role in addressing global health challenges.
The recognition highlights the outstanding contributions of young scientists from Pakistan in the global scientific arena, especially in the field of health sciences.
The Kazan Global Youth Forum, which brings together talented young researchers, innovators, and policymakers from across the world, serves as a premier platform for youth to showcase their achievements, share experiences, and foster international collaboration.
This achievement by Dr. Sharmeen Fayyaz is being seen as a source of pride for Pakistan’s scientific community and a strong testimony of the potential of the country’s young researchers in advancing global health and science.
