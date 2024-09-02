Young Pakistani wins fourth place in international Quran recitation competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) A ten-year-old boy from Swat, Pakistan, has made his country proud by securing fourth place in an international Quran recitation competition held in Algeria.

His achievement highlighted the strong cultural and spiritual ties between Pakistan and Algeria.

Muhammad Bashar, a ten-year-old from Swat, Pakistan, recently participated in the International Quran Recitation Competition, "Mazamir Dawood," held in Algeria, which was organized by the private media channel "Echorouk". The competition took place from August 18 to 31, featuring participants from over 15 countries.

Muhammad Bashar secured the fourth position, earning a prize of $1,500.

The Echorouk channel hosts this competition annually, showcasing the talents of young Quran reciters from around the world. In addition to this event, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowments of Algeria organizes the International Quran Recitation Competition each year under the patronage of the President of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Pakistan's regular participation in these events strengthened the cultural and spiritual connections between the two nations.

Muhammad Bashar's success in this prestigious competition not only brings honour to his homeland but also reinforces the shared values and strong ties between Pakistan and Algeria.