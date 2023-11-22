Open Menu

Young People Must Have Role In Politics, Policy Making

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Young people must have role in politics, policy making

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Khursheed Shah on Tuesday said that young people should have a role in politics, policy-making, and the country’s development.

Young people including women can play an effective role in every field and for this, opportunities should be given to them to achieve progress

and prosperity for the people of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said is a young political leader of

this country. In reply to a question about the next elections, he said, it is the duty of every political party member to show future plans and manifesto to the public before elections.

The people are free to choose the political party leaders in general elections, he said. "It is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), to hold free and fair elections in Pakistan, " he said.

Meanwhile, senior leader of PPP Qamar Zaman Kaira while talking to a private news channel said that making alliances with political parties is part of a democratic system. To a question about Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari's meeting, he said both the political party leaders should have a meeting to discuss the next elections and national affairs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Syed Khursheed Shah Election Commission Of Pakistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Young Progress Pakistan Peoples Party Women TV Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Municipal staff protest against non-payment of sal ..

Municipal staff protest against non-payment of salaries

14 minutes ago
 US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

15 minutes ago
 Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since No ..

Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since Nov 1: UN

15 minutes ago
 Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on I ..

Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on Israel-Hamas conflict

28 minutes ago
 25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people re ..

25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people repatriated through Torkham bord ..

28 minutes ago
 Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to a ..

Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to air dramas in local languages

28 minutes ago
Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment dr ..

Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment drive

27 minutes ago
 IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with f ..

IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with full military honour

28 minutes ago
 UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president ..

UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president's state visit

27 minutes ago
 American-Pakistani tycoon donates $9 million for N ..

American-Pakistani tycoon donates $9 million for NUST scholarships

50 minutes ago
 Palestinian question’s just settlement must for ..

Palestinian question’s just settlement must for durable peace in Middle East: ..

51 minutes ago
 Transparent distribution of subsidized wheat, flou ..

Transparent distribution of subsidized wheat, flour to be ensured through digiti ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan