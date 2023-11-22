Young people must have role in politics, policy making

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Khursheed Shah on Tuesday said that young people should have a role in politics, policy-making, and the country’s development.

Young people including women can play an effective role in every field and for this, opportunities should be given to them to achieve progress

and prosperity for the people of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said is a young political leader of

this country. In reply to a question about the next elections, he said, it is the duty of every political party member to show future plans and manifesto to the public before elections.

The people are free to choose the political party leaders in general elections, he said. "It is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), to hold free and fair elections in Pakistan, " he said.

Meanwhile, senior leader of PPP Qamar Zaman Kaira while talking to a private news channel said that making alliances with political parties is part of a democratic system. To a question about Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari's meeting, he said both the political party leaders should have a meeting to discuss the next elections and national affairs.