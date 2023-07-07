Open Menu

Young People Shining Stars Of Successful Youth Programme Of PML-N : Marriyum

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Young people shining stars of successful Youth Programme of PML-N : Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that several young people had become shining stars of the success of the Youth Programme of PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

In a tweet sharing a video clip of an icon of the programme, she said this was not only the success story of the enviable and proud Muhammad Mohsin Ali, but also an excellent example of success of the inspiring vision and thinking of bringing change in the lives of the youth and society through education.

This capable and hardworking young man Mohsin Ali of Mian Rahima village of Hafizabad, who won five gold medals, has explained the secret of success of Pakistan's youth.

The minister said as Chief Minister of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif mentored hundreds of intelligent but poor young boys and girls like Mohsin Ali.

"Shehbaz Sharif encouraged and patronized them by giving educational scholarships and opportunities to pursue higher education abroad", said Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The minister said these young people were witnessing the success of the vision of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

She said today Mohsin Ali presently had been serving as a lecturer in the same MAO College, Lahore near which he was earning livelihood for his family by working on a "Tandoor".

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Mohsin Ali today in front of millions of Pakistanis, she said adding that kudos should also be given to Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, whose vision helped Mohsin Ali and hundreds of other poor students like him to reach this level of success and make their dreams come true.

"This is the vision, this is the elected leadership of the people", she said.

