UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young People Still Have Great Expectation From PTI Founder: Sh Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:40 PM

Young people still have great expectation from PTI founder: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday said that young people still have great expectation from the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), who is determined to change fate of Pakistan.

The people have full confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan and pinning hope that he would deliver to masses as per commitment with the nation, he said in an interview with a private television channel. Appreciating the role of Prime Minister for taking initiatives for construction of water reservoirs, he said building dams for meeting energy and water requirement besides irrigation would improve the lives of the common man. He said there was a gigantic project of railway track ML-One, which he added would be completed in next few years.

Commenting on politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said in fact, the political parties supporting the movement had disappointed because of disintegration among the party leadership.

The minister said PDM leaders had announced different dates for toppling the system but they could not achieve progress in that regard. About continuity of the present leadership in Center and Punjab, Sheikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan's government didn't have any threat from the Opposition.

As far as the role of Chief Minister Punjab was concerned, he said Usman Buzdar would also complete his constitutional tenure in the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Water Young Rashid Man Progress TV From Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

16 minutes ago

PM is expected to reshuffle cabinet next Monday

1 hour ago

Dubai World Cup – A message of peace and love fr ..

1 hour ago

Myanmar activists call for Armed Forces Day protes ..

59 seconds ago

Brazil virus deaths 'biggest genocide in our histo ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine to Administer 2nd Dose of Covishield Vacci ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.