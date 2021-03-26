Young people still have great expectation from PTI founder: Sh Rashid

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday said that young people still have great expectation from the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), who is determined to change fate of Pakistan.

The people have full confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan and pinning hope that he would deliver to masses as per commitment with the nation, he said in an interview with a private television channel. Appreciating the role of Prime Minister for taking initiatives for construction of water reservoirs, he said building dams for meeting energy and water requirement besides irrigation would improve the lives of the common man. He said there was a gigantic project of railway track ML-One, which he added would be completed in next few years.

Commenting on politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said in fact, the political parties supporting the movement had disappointed because of disintegration among the party leadership.

The minister said PDM leaders had announced different dates for toppling the system but they could not achieve progress in that regard. About continuity of the present leadership in Center and Punjab, Sheikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan's government didn't have any threat from the Opposition.

As far as the role of Chief Minister Punjab was concerned, he said Usman Buzdar would also complete his constitutional tenure in the province.