Young people to be inducted under Tiger Force program for uninterrupted food supply to poor families: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Young people would be invited under "Tiger Force" programe launched by Prime Minister for uninterrupted food supply to poor families living in lock-down areas of the country. Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar expressed these views while talking to a private news channel programe.

He said the youth preparing for "Tiger Force" would work under the supervision of representatives of district committees.

The Federal and provincial governments, he said would ensure all essential items and special dresses for young people so that they could be protected from the dangerous virus in a proper manner, he added.

To a question, the minister said, the government had the data of poor families taken from NADRA and Utility Company sources.

The relief item, he said would be distributed among the most deserving families living in different parts of the country.

To another question, the minister said a special training would also be imparted to the workers of Tiger Force so that the people could discharge their duties efficiently and diligently.