Young police man died in road accident

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :A Motorcyclist died in a road accident on Tuesday.

According to detail young police man Qamar u din Rind was travelling on Motorcycle fell down on the road near Samon village of cahchro taluka.

He was referred to Hyderabad for treatment after giving first aid but succumbed to his injuries on the way.