Young Police Man Died In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:42 PM

Young police man died in road accident

A Motorcyclist died in a road accident on Tuesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :A Motorcyclist died in a road accident on Tuesday.

According to detail young police man Qamar u din Rind was travelling on Motorcycle fell down on the road near Samon village of cahchro taluka.

He was referred to Hyderabad for treatment after giving first aid but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

