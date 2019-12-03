Young politicians delegation meets Usman Dar

A delegation consisting of 27 young politicians affiliated with 10 different political parties of the country held meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar for welfare of youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :A delegation consisting of 27 young politicians affiliated with 10 different political parties of the country held meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar for welfare of youth.

The young fellows were given a detailed presentation on various initiatives taken under the umbrella of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (PMKJP) for empowering the youth. Participants were informed that Rs. 100 billion will be disbursed under PMKJP's key component Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) to young entrepreneurs. Other components of the programme like Green Youth Movement (GYM) and Startup Pakistan were also explained to the young politicians.

Dar said that a record one million applications were received within 15 days for loans scheme under PMKJP in its first phase. "Cheques distribution to successful applicants will be launched by Prime Minister on coming Friday. The selection process for these loans is purely transparent, merit-based and above political affiliation", he added.

SAPM emphasized that our shared goal must be development and prosperity of our nation, which is not possible without meaningful participation of our youth. "We must work together for well-being and progress of the country. We need to attain our shared goals through peaceful coexistence and greater cooperation", said Dar.

He said that internship programme will be executed in a way to help young graduates in their career paths.

He said that three months internship in the last semester, especially for those seeking professional degrees, will be made compulsory after necessary steps taken by HEC in this regard.

Dar said, "We are considering to increase number of members of National Youth Council from 24 to 50. High achievers in diverse fields from across the country will be selected through a transparent process for the membership."The young fellows held an interactive session with the SAPM and gave valuable suggestions for welfare of youth.