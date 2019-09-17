UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Population Good Omen For Country's Future: Minister

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 07:45 PM

Young population good omen for country's future: Minister

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday said that 64 per cent of Pakistan's population consists of young people, which is a good omen for future and prosperity of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday said that 64 per cent of Pakistan's population consists of young people, which is a good omen for future and prosperity of the country.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a youth delegation, led by chairman of the Punjab Youth Council, Hamza Kramat, along with senior member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Rana Waheed Khan at the camp office of human rights.

The delegation briefed the minister about problems being faced by the youth of Punjab and promised full cooperation to the provincial government for betterment of the youth.

The minister said that fulfilment of our youth's aspirations was a responsibility of the government and the most useful thing that could be done was to create meaningful opportunities in education, employment and engagement that could empower the young people to use their full potential.

He said that our focus was on imparting skill development and the issues of religious minority youths must also be resolved on priority.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Punjab Minority Young Government Employment

Recent Stories

UK to Extend Scheme Allowing to Challenge Lenient ..

48 seconds ago

Two Supreme Court judges recuse from hearing Justi ..

52 seconds ago

Taliban kill at least 48 in bloody day ahead of Af ..

56 seconds ago

Ajman Ruler briefed about strategy of DIFC Courts

16 minutes ago

PAF defeats Sri-Lankan Air Force team in 1st One d ..

11 minutes ago

Hefty amount Rs 2.39 billion disbursed on politica ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.