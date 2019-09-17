Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday said that 64 per cent of Pakistan's population consists of young people, which is a good omen for future and prosperity of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday said that 64 per cent of Pakistan 's population consists of young people, which is a good omen for future and prosperity of the country.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a youth delegation, led by chairman of the Punjab Youth Council, Hamza Kramat, along with senior member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Rana Waheed Khan at the camp office of human rights.

The delegation briefed the minister about problems being faced by the youth of Punjab and promised full cooperation to the provincial government for betterment of the youth.

The minister said that fulfilment of our youth's aspirations was a responsibility of the government and the most useful thing that could be done was to create meaningful opportunities in education, employment and engagement that could empower the young people to use their full potential.

He said that our focus was on imparting skill development and the issues of religious minority youths must also be resolved on priority.