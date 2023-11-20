Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 09:08 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that young population is the demographic dividend of the country, and 'we should capitalise on it'.

Addressing the closing ceremony of All Punjab Universities Innovation Expo 2023 at the Expo Center here on Monday, he said it is gratifying that the students have come up with new projects and ideas, adding that this platform will foster new opportunities for them.

Some 450 research projects were displayed during the Innovation Expo 2023 organized by the Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC) in collaboration with provincial universities.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr Shahid Muneer, Chairman APSUP, Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, Vice Chancellors of Universities, Deans of various departments of the universities, local industry owners, officials, government policy makers, students and a large number of people belonging to different walks of life were present.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said organizing such an exhibition is very important for educational institutions to understand the modern industrial and contemporary needs and to develop the talent of their students and guide them accordingly.

The Governor Punjab said in the funding for research grants of universities was increased during the PML-N 2013-18 term, adding the laptop scheme yielded good results.

He said the initiative reduced the digital divide and created E-employment opportunities for the youth. He said that Pakistani youth have made a name for themselves in gaming apps in the world.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said a prosperous and sustainable future depends on modern knowledge and research.

He said that the main purpose of universities is research and innovation. Governor Punjab said the PHEC and the Punjab Universities have gone ahead and organized such a unique exhibition that is commendable, adding that this will strengthen the linkages between academia and industry and provide opportunities for students to advance.

He further said that in our religion, there is a lot of emphasis on research, reflection, and seeking knowledge. He said in today's era, it is very important to learn technology and collaborate with one another. He said that there is a need to focus on character building of students in the educational institutions. He said that as chancellor, he has formed a consortium on character building.

Cash prizes were given away among the successful research projects displayed during the exhibition.

