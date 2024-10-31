Young Shepherd Trapped In Pit Safely Rescued
Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 09:44 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) A young shepherd trapped in a mountain pit was safely rescued by the District Emergency Service Rescue 1122 in Kalar Syedan. The trapped boy was recovered after 20 hours of intense efforts by 1122 service.
According to the details, a 12 year old Tayyeb was herding his goats in the remote mountainous area of Kahuta when he slipped into an unseen hole and got his leg trapped. The resident of Jhamitra village, the boy couldn't manage to pull him out of the pit and further lowered down.
The Media Coordinator Rescue 1122, Muhammad Usman informed APP that a team of rescue personnel were immediately deployed at the spot. However, being far away from the settled localities, it took 20 hours for the rescue teams to safely recover the pit-trapped boy.
The area which had zig-zag patches and no mechanized movement could be done.
"The personnel hiked several miles on foot to reach the spot as vehicles couldn't be driven there", he said.
Usman further informed that the incident took place at 11:00 am on Wednesday the teams remained with the boy throughout the night and also continued the planned rescue operation.
To a question, Usman informed that during the rescue operation, the rocks were bored with drilling equipment. Simultaneously, the trapped boy was also administered first aid to avert any untoward situation.
He further informed that after the safe recovery, Tayyeb was stable and safe, and could walk normally.
