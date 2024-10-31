Open Menu

Young Shepherd Trapped In Pit Safely Rescued

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Young shepherd trapped in pit safely rescued

A young shepherd trapped in a mountain pit was safely rescued by the District Emergency Service Rescue 1122 in Kalar Syedan. The trapped boy was recovered after 20 hours of intense efforts by 1122 service

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) A young shepherd trapped in a mountain pit was safely rescued by the District Emergency Service Rescue 1122 in Kalar Syedan. The trapped boy was recovered after 20 hours of intense efforts by 1122 service.

According to the details, a 12 year old Tayyeb was herding his goats in the remote mountainous area of Kahuta when he slipped into an unseen hole and got his leg trapped. The resident of Jhamitra village, the boy couldn't manage to pull him out of the pit and further lowered down.

The Media Coordinator Rescue 1122, Muhammad Usman informed APP that a team of rescue personnel were immediately deployed at the spot. However, being far away from the settled localities, it took 20 hours for the rescue teams to safely recover the pit-trapped boy.

The area which had zig-zag patches and no mechanized movement could be done.

"The personnel hiked several miles on foot to reach the spot as vehicles couldn't be driven there", he said.

Usman further informed that the incident took place at 11:00 am on Wednesday the teams remained with the boy throughout the night and also continued the planned rescue operation.

To a question, Usman informed that during the rescue operation, the rocks were bored with drilling equipment. Simultaneously, the trapped boy was also administered first aid to avert any untoward situation.

He further informed that after the safe recovery, Tayyeb was stable and safe, and could walk normally.

Related Topics

Vehicles Young Kahuta Rescue 1122 Media From

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, exp ..

Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, export sector: Rana Tanveer

50 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi con ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi concerned about backwardness of K ..

50 minutes ago
 18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon hold ..

18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

50 minutes ago
 EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilienc ..

EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh

1 hour ago
 KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjac ..

KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin K ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates solar ..

1 hour ago
FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Ri ..

FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life ..

55 minutes ago
 Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban ..

Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban development

55 minutes ago
 PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment

PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment

2 hours ago
 3 transformer pilferers nabbed

3 transformer pilferers nabbed

55 minutes ago
 Killer awarded death sentence

Killer awarded death sentence

55 minutes ago
 Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges

Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan