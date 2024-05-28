Young Singers Enthrall Chakwal Public In Music Competition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) A music competition was organized at the District Council Hall under the auspices of the Punjab Arts Council (PAC), Chakwal here on Tuesday. Dozens of candidates from all over Chakwal participated in the competition.
According to the spokesman PAC, Khawar Bashir Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Chakwal was chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the competition. Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain, Assistant Directors Muhammad Suleman and Muhammad Tauheed were also present on the occasion.
Addressing the candidates, the chief guest termed the music competition by the Punjab Arts Council in Chakwal is a welcome step in promoting culture and hunting young talent. He said youth of Chakwal are unparalleled in the art of music. The classical families present in the district have produced many renowned singers who have made the country proud at national and international levels, he said. He assured that the district administration would always continue to support the Punjab Arts Council for the promotion of arts and culture.
Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain expressed gratitude to Deputy Commissioner Qurat ul Ain Malik, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khawar Bashir Ahmed, the police, and the district administration for their cooperation. He stated that music nurtures intellectual skills, creative abilities, and emotions within a person. Music broadens human consciousness, promotes aesthetic sense and peace, and irrigates the barren mindset of society with its melodies, thereby creating a thoughtful and understanding society, he added.
Mishal Malik secured the first position in the competition, Shuja Haider the second, and Mehak Ali the third. Afzal Latifi, Nawazish Ali Hazrovi, and Rubina Khanum were among the judges.
The top three young position holders were awarded with Rs.10,000.0, Rs.20,000.0 and Rs.15,000.0 respectively.
It is worth mentioning that the music competition for Rawalpindi district will be held on Wednesday (29 May) at the Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi.
