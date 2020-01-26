Young student commits suicide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :A student committed suicide in Tharparkar on Sunday.

According to details,16 years old young student of First year jeevat s/o Bheemraj Meghwar resident of village jogi Marhi, ended his life by hanging himself near village.

Police on receiving information rushed the site and shifted the dead body to Taluka hospital Islamkot,Dead body of boy handedover it to the heirs after completing legal formalities. Motive behind suicide not yet ascertained.