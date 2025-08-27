Young tribal journalists trained in ethical crime reporting at KP Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The three-day orientation and training workshops on “Crime Reporting for Young Parliamentarians and Budding Journalists of the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs)” concluded with impactful sessions delivered by senior journalists and media trainers.

Organized under the auspices of the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with the Pakistan Media Club, the event was held at the Press Gallery of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and brought together young reporters from different tribal districts, including Khyber, North and South Waziristan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai and Kurram.

The Session provided a rare opportunity for emerging journalists of these regions to not only learn from the experiences of seasoned trainers but also to share their own challenges of reporting from conflict-affected and socially sensitive areas.

On the first day, Senior Journalist Mehmood Jan Babar conducted a detailed session on the fundamentals of responsible crime reporting. He shed light on the role of media in strengthening democracy, justice, and accountability, particularly in regions where rule of law and institutional structures are still evolving. His training focused on building a foundation of ethical and fact-based journalism, while also guiding participants on how to avoid sensationalism in reporting sensitive issues.

The second day was led by Senior Journalist and trainer Lehaz Ali, who drew from his extensive experience of covering violence, extremism and governance issues in conflict zones. He emphasized the importance of protecting victims’ dignity, ensuring factual accuracy, and maintaining neutrality.

He also highlighted the unique challenges faced by tribal journalists, including security threats, cultural sensitivities, and the lack of institutional access to information. According to him, responsible reporting not only informs the public but also shapes narratives that can contribute to peacebuilding and social cohesion.

On the third day, Azmat Gul, President of the Crimes and Terrorism Journalists Forum, delivered a comprehensive presentation.

He discussed the complexities of reporting on crime and terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the NMDs, where journalists often face life-threatening risks. Stressing the need for adopting safety measures, he advised young reporters to build reliable networks for fact-checking and verification. He encouraged them to remain resilient, impartial, and professional even in high-pressure environments, and reminded them that their work carries great responsibility in shaping public perception.

Across all three Sessions, the participation of young journalists from the tribal districts added significant value. Their questions, experiences, and real-life examples enriched the discussions and allowed for a two-way learning process. For many of these budding journalists, it was the first time they had engaged in such structured training within the legislative assembly’s press gallery, which gave them a sense of recognition and inclusion in the wider media community.

Speaking at the closing, Dr Nauman, Director of sports and Youth Affairs, appreciated the enthusiasm of the participants and said such training will continue to provide tribal youth with professional opportunities. He added that empowering young journalists with ethical skills is vital for strengthening democracy and peace.

Dr Zia Khan, Chairman Pakistan Media Club, lauded the collaboration and remarked that journalism from the NMDs carries special importance. He assured that the Pakistan Media Club will extend its full support for similar capacity-building programs in the future.

Earlier, General Secretary Press Gallery Rasool Dawar formally opened the concluding session and thanked all the trainers, participants, and organizers for their contribution in making the workshops a success.

The initiative was widely appreciated as a crucial step in equipping the youth of the tribal areas with professional tools and ethical standards, empowering them to become the true voice of their communities.