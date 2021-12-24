UrduPoint.com

Young Villager Dies Mysteriously

Fri 24th December 2021

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :A young villager was found dead in his crop field in mysterious circumstances in Jatoi tahsil on Friday and police have started investigations after relatives suspected he was killed by someone.

Rana Muhammad Rafi, father of two kids, had gone to his field to water crop under rotation system last night. He, however, did not return home and next day his younger brother found him dead in the field.

Heirs of the deceased called police and expressed suspicions that he might have been killed by someone. Jatoi police reached the spot and sent the body to THQ hospital Jatoi for postmortem examination as part of investigation process.

