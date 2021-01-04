Young woman allegedly kidnapped two months ago recovered

A 19 years old young woman who was allegedly kidnapped according to the police report from Hyderabad in November, 2020, has been recovered from Lyari, Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :A 19 years old young woman who was allegedly kidnapped according to the police report from Hyderabad in November, 2020, has been recovered from Lyari, Karachi.

SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh told a press conference at the Women Police Station here Monday that Saba went missing from Latifabad.

He clarified that Saba developed friendship with a man, identified as Mansoor, through social media and later they decided to get married.

He added that the girl left her home for Karachi through the train without informing her parents.

However, the SSP told, Mansoor deceived the girl and forced her to marry another person, named Ismail, who was already married.

The SSP said the girl would be produced before the court where she would give her statement as to with whom she wanted to live.

The SSP apprised that the police raided some places in Punjab before finally tracing her in Lyari.