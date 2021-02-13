Young Woman Commits Suicide
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :A young woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Lundianwala police station.
A police spokesman said on Saturday that one Fatima, wife of Tanveer, of Chak No 562-GB, got irritated after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute and swallowed chemical.
She was rushed to hospital where she breathed her last.
The police handed over body to her relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.