Young woman commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :A young woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Lundianwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that one Fatima, wife of Tanveer, of Chak No 562-GB, got irritated after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute and swallowed chemical.

She was rushed to hospital where she breathed her last.

The police handed over body to her relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.