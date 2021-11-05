UrduPoint.com

Young Woman Commits Suicide

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:18 PM

Young woman commits suicide

A young woman committed suicide here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :A young woman committed suicide here on Friday.

A police spokesman said that Shazia, wife of Abdul Hafeez of Nawan Lahore, quarreled with her in-laws over a domestic issue and swallowed poisonous pills.

She was rushed to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where she died despite doctors efforts to save his life.

Police handed over the body to her relatives for burial after completing legal requirements.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Police Died Suicide Wife Young Women

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand set the target of ..

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand set the target of 164 runs for Namibian

10 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

15 minutes ago
 Talks to succeed Merkel hit snags over climate, fi ..

Talks to succeed Merkel hit snags over climate, finance

15 minutes ago
 KP to soon introduce comprehensive legislation on ..

KP to soon introduce comprehensive legislation on prevention, control of HIV/AID ..

15 minutes ago
 Vaccination of students at Faisalabad educational ..

Vaccination of students at Faisalabad educational institutes under way

15 minutes ago
 Weeklong Training Course on ‘Diagnostic Ultrason ..

Weeklong Training Course on ‘Diagnostic Ultrasonography in Animals’ conclude ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.