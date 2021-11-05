Young woman commits suicide

A young woman committed suicide here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :A young woman committed suicide here on Friday.

A police spokesman said that Shazia, wife of Abdul Hafeez of Nawan Lahore, quarreled with her in-laws over a domestic issue and swallowed poisonous pills.

She was rushed to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where she died despite doctors efforts to save his life.

Police handed over the body to her relatives for burial after completing legal requirements.