Young Woman Commits Suicide

Published April 08, 2022

Young woman commits suicide

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :A young woman's body was found, hanging with the ceiling fan, in her residence at Hatri area here Thursday.

According to the police, the body of 20 years old Sitara Channa, daughter of Riaz Ahmed Channa, was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem.

The police informed that her family claimed that the deceased was a mentally ill person.

The police, however, said they were awaiting the postmortem report to decide to conduct an investigation of the case.

