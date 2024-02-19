Young Woman Commits Suicide
Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 07:31 PM
A young woman has committed suicide in the area of Rodala Road police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A young woman has committed suicide in the area of Rodala Road police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that Samia Bibi (26) wife of Abid, resident of Chak 283 Rudala Mandi swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute.
As a result, she started feeling dilapidated condition and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.
The body was handed over to her relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.
Recent Stories
State to defend civil servants, act against 'violent trolls': PM
Child falls to death in water tank
First Lady advocates floral art therapy
Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open results
Kashmir Cultural Heritage: First Kashmiri Shawl produced in 1339
Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar
Four MPAs elect join different parties, submit affidavits to ECP
Ombudsman’s regional office ensures to address complaints with in legal framew ..
2200 police personnel to provide security at Cholistan Rally: DPO
Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi
South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full military honour
Israeli protesters block aid convoys bound for Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
State to defend civil servants, act against 'violent trolls': PM8 minutes ago
-
Child falls to death in water tank8 minutes ago
-
First Lady advocates floral art therapy8 minutes ago
-
Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar5 minutes ago
-
Four MPAs elect join different parties, submit affidavits to ECP5 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman’s regional office ensures to address complaints with in legal framework: Abdul Ghafoor B ..5 minutes ago
-
2200 police personnel to provide security at Cholistan Rally: DPO10 minutes ago
-
South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full military honour10 minutes ago
-
Misbah-ul-Islam appointed SE Toba Tek Singh29 minutes ago
-
BLCF 2024 to start from March 5 in IUB29 minutes ago
-
686,711 students access PITB's Higher Education Portal29 minutes ago
-
Youth killed by shooting relative29 minutes ago