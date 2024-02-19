Young woman commits suicide

A young woman has committed suicide in the area of Rodala Road police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A young woman has committed suicide in the area of Rodala Road police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that Samia Bibi (26) wife of Abid, resident of Chak 283 Rudala Mandi swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute.

As a result, she started feeling dilapidated condition and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The body was handed over to her relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.