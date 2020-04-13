UrduPoint.com
Young Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 49 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:38 PM

Young woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

A woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Toba police precincts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) : A woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Toba police precincts.

Police spokesman said that 43-year-old Dharkan Bibi, wife of one Ayub, of Toba Tek Singh, swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with her in-laws over some domestic issues.

She was taken to a local hospital and then to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where she died. The police handed over the body to her relatives for burial after completing legal requirements.

