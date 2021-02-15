Young woman commits suicide in faislabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :A young married woman committed suicide over some domestic issue here in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesman said Gulshan Bibi, wife of Shahid, resident of chak 79-JB, was depressed after an altercation with her in-laws over some domestic issue. The young woman committed suicide by throwing herself in front of a fast moving train.

The police assumed custody of the body and was investigating.