Young Woman Commits Suicide In Faislabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 04:37 PM

A young married woman committed suicide over some domestic issue here in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :A young married woman committed suicide over some domestic issue here in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesman said Gulshan Bibi, wife of Shahid, resident of chak 79-JB, was depressed after an altercation with her in-laws over some domestic issue. The young woman committed suicide by throwing herself in front of a fast moving train.

The police assumed custody of the body and was investigating.

