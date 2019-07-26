Young woman commits suicide in Tharparkar

(@imziishan)

THARPARKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :A young woman committed suicide over domestic issues in the limits of Tharparkar police station here on Friday.

According to police, Kamla Bai had develop some disputes with her family.

Today, after exchanging harsh words with her family members, she ended her life by hanging herself with a ceiling fan.

The police handed over the body to the heirs after legal formalities.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.

