Young woman committed suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :A young woman has committed suicide in the area of Sitiana police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Shumaila Bibi resident of Sitiana committed suicide over some family issues.

She along with her two kids including 4-year-old Sufiyan and 2-year-old Maryam came at the brink of Gogera Branch Canal. She left her both kids at the brink and jumped into the canal and drowned.

Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body from canal water.

The police handed over the corpse to her heirs for burial after completingpostmortem.