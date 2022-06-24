Young woman shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :A young woman was shot dead in her house in mysterious circumstances in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A spokesman said on Friday that Taiba Bibi of Chak No 75-RB reached her house after completing work at her agriculture farm when some unidentified assailants also entered her house. They shot dead the woman and escaped from the scene.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.