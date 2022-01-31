Young worker dies of electric shock

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :A young worker died of electric shock after the metallic goods he was off-loading from a truck touched live conductors at Shah Jamal town in district Muzaffargarh on Monday.

Muhammad Faisal (24) was off-loading metallic good from a truck at Shah Jamal when it touched the live conductors above his head initiating conduction of electricity that proved fatal.

He suddenly fell down from the truck and suffered injuries.

Rescue 1122 found the young man dead upon reaching the site.

Shah Jamal police have registered the incident as accidental death and handed over the body to his legal heirs.