Younger Brother Killed Elder One Over Domestic Dispute In Kamalia

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Younger brother killed elder one over domestic dispute in Kamalia

KAMALIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :An elder brother was killed by his younger brother over a domestic dispute in Muhammad Sheikhawala area of Kamalia, police reported on Sunday.

According to details, a man identified as Ali Raza attacked his elder brother with a sharp edge weapon to settle the domestic dispute.

As a result, the ill-fated person namely Ahmad Raza died on the spot. The police rushed to site and shifted the body to the nearby hospital for autopsy.

The investigation is underway.

