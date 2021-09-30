Younger brother shots elder, kills self

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A younger brother allegedly shot at and murdered elder brother and later on ended his life too over a domestic issue in Masoom Shah colony in limits of Model Town Police Station.

Police sources said that Abbas Jutt and his younger brother, Nasir had a quarrel over a domestic issue and exchanged heated arguments.

Infuriated by the situation, Nasir allegedly fired at his elder brother Abbas and killing him on the spot, they said adding that the body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.

The accused managed to flee from the scene and later committed suicide in fields of nearby area of Noor Block, the sources informed.

After being altered, police shifted Nasir's body to THQ hospital for legal proceedings, they concluded.