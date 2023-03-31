Younger generation to sensitize plight of senior citizens

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :With the changing trend of modern social norms, the old concept of the combined family system was vanishing gradually, leaving no space for elders of a family to get a respectable place for spending rest of their lives.

Unemployment, increasing number of people living poverty line and victims of the natural tragedy are only the older people facing this issue as it is hard for families to meet both ends of life with their limited resources.

This was told in a 36th meeting of the board of Directors (BoD), Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) chaired by its Chief Executive Officer, Jameel Ahmed Shakeel here on Friday.

Unfortunately, he said that not a single old age home is established in the region to give shelter to these respectable senior citizens who are not able to earn to bear the expenses of their livelihood.

The participants vowed that the younger generation would be sensitized to the plight of senior citizens.

The meeting also discussed setting up old homes or accommodation places for older people so that they could spend their remaining lives in a peaceful atmosphere.

Ms Rafia, Amna Rajput, Maqsood Imam, Naila Sultan, Moona Bhutto, Riaz Samo, Saaed Shah and other BoD members were also present.