Open Menu

Youngster Allegedly Commits Suicide Over Domestic Issue

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Youngster allegedly commits suicide over domestic issue

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :A youngster allegedly committed suicide by opening fire over a domestic dispute in the jurisdiction of Gaggu Mandi police station, here Saturday.

According to details, a youngster named Shehzad Ali Arain resident of 247/EB ended his life by opening fire with a pistol.

Gaggu Mandi police have shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters hospital and handed it over to the heirs after the necessary procedure.

According to initial information, the deceased was a laborer and committed suicide due to poverty.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Suicide

Recent Stories

Laiba Nasir-led Stars continue their winning strea ..

Laiba Nasir-led Stars continue their winning streak with the third consecutive v ..

8 minutes ago
 Sadia Iqbal replaces Fatima Sana in Pakistan squad ..

Sadia Iqbal replaces Fatima Sana in Pakistan squad for Asian Games

19 minutes ago
 Massive increase in POL prices challenged before L ..

Massive increase in POL prices challenged before LHC

23 minutes ago
 China to step up geothermal energy development in ..

China to step up geothermal energy development in clean heating push

2 hours ago
 JI announces nationwide sit-ins against petroleum ..

JI announces nationwide sit-ins against petroleum price hike

2 hours ago
 Govt determined to rationalize power sector: PM

Govt determined to rationalize power sector: PM

3 hours ago
DEWA adopts new Microsoft generative AI tool to dr ..

DEWA adopts new Microsoft generative AI tool to drive digital transformation

3 hours ago
 After crackdown, gold marek to reopen today

After crackdown, gold marek to reopen today

3 hours ago
 UN scales up support for disaster relief

UN scales up support for disaster relief

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Caretaker govt jacks up petrol price by Rs.26.02 p ..

Caretaker govt jacks up petrol price by Rs.26.02 per litre yet again

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan