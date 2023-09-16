Youngster allegedly commits suicide over domestic issue

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :A youngster allegedly committed suicide by opening fire over a domestic dispute in the jurisdiction of Gaggu Mandi police station, here Saturday.

According to details, a youngster named Shehzad Ali Arain resident of 247/EB ended his life by opening fire with a pistol.

Gaggu Mandi police have shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters hospital and handed it over to the heirs after the necessary procedure.

According to initial information, the deceased was a laborer and committed suicide due to poverty.