Youngster allegedly killed over brawl between two families

KHANEWAL , Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :A youngster was allegedly killed due to a brawl between two families over a kid's fight.

According to details, two families started quarreling on a kid's issue near Marzi Pura street but the matter was resolved by the local people.

As soon as Afzal came out after offering Maghrib prayer, Kodu and his cousins found Afzal alone and started torturing him. The victim was shifted to the district headquarters hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to injuries.

Police arrested the two culprits while others managed to escape.

The body was sent for post-mortem.

City police were busy in the investigation into the incident.