Youngster Allegedly Killed Over Old Enmity In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 12:19 PM

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Armed outlaws opened fire and allegedly killed a youngster over old enmity Ehsanpur Town kot Addu tehsil.

According to details, armed outlaws of rival group opened fire and allegedly killed a youth over old enmity at Ehsanpur Kot Addu and managed to flee from there.

Police have registered the case against the accused and shifted body to Tehsil Headquarters hospital for autopsy.

Police said that the clash between two families had continued since long over land dispute.

APP /shn-sak

