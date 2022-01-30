Youngster attacks, injures four persons over breakup of engagement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :A youth attacked and injured four family members including two women over breakup of his engagement here in the premises of Civil lines police.

Muhammad Yousuf, resident of Peepal Wala town put an application with police, complaining that he broke the engagement of his daughter with Huraira due to his bad character.

In a fit of rage, Huraira entered into the house of Yousuf and attacked the family members with a sharp knife.

As a result, four family members including Rasheeda Bibi w/o Yousuf, her daughter Aiman, son Ali and old man Faisal sustained injuries. Huraira managed to flee from there over arrival of neighbourers after hue and cry.

Police registered the case against the accused. District Police Officer (DPO) took the notice of the incident and ordered police for early arrest of the accused.