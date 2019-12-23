Youngster commit suicide in Muzaffargarh

A youngster committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree here at Muhallah Rangpuri chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Monda

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) -:A youngster committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree here at Muhallah Rangpuri chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Monday.

According to police, Muhammad Riaz s/o Muhammad Ishaq was found hanging from a tree.

The body was spotted by some locals and informed the police.

Police team reached the spot and handed over the body to heirs after legal process.

The cause behind the step was yet to be ascertained, police said.