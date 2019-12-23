UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youngster Commit Suicide In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 03:38 PM

Youngster commit suicide in Muzaffargarh

A youngster committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree here at Muhallah Rangpuri chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Monda

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) -:A youngster committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree here at Muhallah Rangpuri chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Monday.

According to police, Muhammad Riaz s/o Muhammad Ishaq was found hanging from a tree.

The body was spotted by some locals and informed the police.

Police team reached the spot and handed over the body to heirs after legal process.

The cause behind the step was yet to be ascertained, police said.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Suicide From

Recent Stories

The Government of Japan and the Government of Paki ..

5 minutes ago

CTD arrests several suspected persons involved in ..

5 minutes ago

German Maritime Agency Authorizes Nord Stream 2 Pi ..

5 minutes ago

Eight drug peddlers nabbed in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

Naseem becomes youngest pacer to claim 5 wickets i ..

5 minutes ago

Mass deworming of 7 mln children to help reduce ma ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.