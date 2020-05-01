Youngster commits suicide after chiding from father in Rajanpur

A 18-year-old youth committed suicide by consuming poisonous wheat pills after his father scolded him over unidentified reason

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :A 18-year-old youth committed suicide by consuming poisonous wheat pills after his father scolded him over unidentified reason.

Victim Muhammad Naeem was brought to THQ hospital sharply but couldn't survive. DSP Circle Chaudhary Fiazul Haq said this regard that the youngster committed suicide because he got angry with his father's attitude who scolded him after getting angry over some domestic issue.