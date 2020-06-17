UrduPoint.com
Youngster Commits Suicide In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:13 PM

A youngster committed suicide by shooting himself over marriage dispute at Basti Lashari Tehsil Alipur on Wednesday

According to Rescue 1122 officials, 18 years old boy namely Mubashir son of Allah Ditta resident of Basti Lashari was willing to marry with his own choice but get disheartened over refusal.

On the incident day, he opened fire on himself and injured critically.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Alipur but he succumbed to injuries at hospital.

