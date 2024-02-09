Youngster commits suicide over domestic issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) A youngster committed suicide by hanging himself over domestic issues in Ghouas Pura here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, a 28 years old youngster named Shahzad Ahmad s/o Mushtaq Ahmad resident of street No 5 Ghous Pura had domestic issues due to which he hanged himself by tiding a rope into his neck and committed suicide.

Local police were busy in interrogation into the incident.